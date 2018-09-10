Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas set for Nov. 13-14

The annual Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas will be November 13-14, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Conference Center in Manhattan, KS.

Registration is limited and the conference sold out last

This is the seventh year for the conference and they are looking forward to a great event and speakers! There will be early registration available the evening prior to the event, as well as mingle time as attendees arrive November 12. Based on feedback from previous conferences, this year will again feature breakout sessions the afternoon of Day One in addition to the Day Two concurrent sessions.

Day 1 the conference will highlight the following themes:

v Conservation and Sustainability

v Water Transportation

v Water Infrastructure

v Water Policy Shaping Kansas’ Future

v Farm Bill Policy

Speakers will include Tom Kula, Executive Director of the North Texas Municipal Water District and former USACE Southwest Division General; Amy Larson, President of the National Waterways Conference; Matt Carstens, Sustainability Senior Vice President of Land O’Lakes along with several other influential policy and decision makers.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Water Legacy Award and Be the Vision recipients, and the KWO Photo Contest will be a feature again this year.