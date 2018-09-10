Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas set for Nov. 13-14

By
Chad Hallack
-

The annual Governor’s Conference on the Future of Water in Kansas will be November 13-14, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Conference Center in Manhattan, KS.

Registration is limited and the conference sold out last

This is the seventh year for the conference and they are looking forward to a great event and speakers! There will be early registration available the evening prior to the event, as well as mingle time as attendees arrive November 12. Based on feedback from previous conferences, this year will again feature breakout sessions the afternoon of Day One in addition to the Day Two concurrent sessions.

Day 1 the conference will highlight the following themes:

v  Conservation and Sustainability

v  Water Transportation

v  Water Infrastructure

v  Water Policy Shaping Kansas’ Future

v  Farm Bill Policy

Speakers will include Tom Kula, Executive Director of the North Texas Municipal Water District and former USACE Southwest Division General; Amy Larson, President of the National Waterways Conference; Matt Carstens, Sustainability Senior Vice President of Land O’Lakes along with several other influential policy and decision makers.

Nominations are now being accepted for the Water Legacy Award and Be the Vision recipients, and the KWO Photo Contest will be a feature again this year.

Visit http://kwo.ks.gov/news-events/governor’s-water-conference to find the working agenda, registration, conference details, sponsors and hotel information. Registration deadline is November 1.

 

 

Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

