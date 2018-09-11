AAA: Kansas Travelers Bound for East Coast Should Prepare Now as Hurricane Florence Takes Aim

Any impact on gas prices should remain limited to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coastal areas impacted by the storm.

TOPEKA, Kan. – Sept. 11, 2018 – Kansans planning travel to the East Coast for business or pleasure later this week will need to be on high alert. Hurricane Florence is gaining strength and taking aim at the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of today, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 and could strengthen to become a Category 5 hurricane before making landfall as projected late Thursday/early Friday. The NHC has issued a hurricane watch for the U.S. east coast from Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Governors in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as the mayor of Washington, DC, have declared states of emergency. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents on the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina and parts of the Virginia coast, reportedly affecting more than 1 million people.

“This storm has the potential to severely impact East Coast travel later this week, so if any Kansans are headed east, we urge them to plan ahead and take action now if they need to adapt their travel plans,” said Jennifer Haugh, spokeswoman for AAA Kansas. “Also, if flights are cancelled at eastern airports due to the weather, it could have a trickle-down effect and affect flights and connections in other cities, so we suggest travelers keep an eye on the situation and stay in touch with their travel providers.”

Potential Travel Interruptions

AAA Kansas urges travelers to check with their travel agent and travel providers for cancelation policies and itinerary changes.

Travelers should heed all official evacuation advisories and orders.

If traveling, it is important to monitor weather conditions regularly, both at your departure city and destination.

If you have hotel reservations, check with your hotel for local updates on the storm’s impact.

Many airlines are waiving change fees and issuing changes to rebooking policies, as a result of the storm. Check with your airline on their policy and: Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. Consider signing up for text or mobile alerts from your airline for the latest flight information.

Several cruise lines have altered itineraries in advance of the storm. Travelers should check with their cruise line or travel agent for updates.

Travel insurance is designed to offer protection against sudden and unforeseen situations and events. It is important to understand what coverage any purchased travel insurance does or does not provide. Check with your travel insurance provider or travel agent with questions.

Gas Price Impact and Fuel Supply

“As Florence approaches the East Coast, the impact on gas prices should remain limited to that region and not affect prices at the pump here in Kansas,” AAA Kansas’ Haugh said.

According to AAA gas price experts, these are the current expectations of the fuel situation related to Hurricane Florence: