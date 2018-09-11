High speed chase races through Lincoln County

By
Chad Hallack
-

At approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday, a Russell County Deputy observed a vehicle driving around the football field in Lucas. The Deputy attempted to stop the blue Ford Mustang bearing a Kansas temporary plate.

The driver of the vehicle refused to yield and fled. The pursuit led through the city of Lucas before turning east onto K-18. The driver of the Mustang fled east on K-18 at speeds over 100 mph and eventually turned south on Highway 181 in Lincoln County. The pursuit went through Sylvan Grove and proceeded south on Highway 181 to the 209 exit at I-70.

Another Russell County Deputy successfully deployed stop sticks at this location, flattening one of the vehicles tires. The driver of the Mustang turned east on I-70 and continued to flee for another few miles. The driver finally pulled over in the area of mile marker 212 on I-70. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody at that location without further incident and transported to the Russell County jail for booking.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Zachary A. Packard of Salina. Packard’s initial Russell County charges include Felony Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving, Driving while Revoked, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Packard is also being held on a Kansas Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrant.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Darian R. Vanmeter of Salina. Initial charges for Vanmeter include Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to the Lincoln and Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Offices, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Lucas Fire Department for their assistance in bringing this pursuit to an end without injury or property damage said Sheriff Fred Whitman in a social media release.

Chad Hallack
http://www.kdcountry94.com
Now in his fourth year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is a single-father of an eight year old daughter and enjoys spending his free time with her. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Glen Elder with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

