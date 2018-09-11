Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/10/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

September 10, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, September 10, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• a representative from BG Consultants, Inc. is here today to have Commissioners sign documents associated with the road sign replacement project planned for Nemaha County. Commissioners signed the documents as presented.

• he received bids for a new skid steer for the Solid Waste Department. Bids were received from Bruna Implement, Seneca Implement, and Murphy Tractor. Following discussion, Tim Burdiek moved to approve the bid from Bruna Implement for a 2019 Case SV280 skid steer in the amount of $14,600 with trade in of the county’s current skid steer. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

• Foley Equipment will be here on September 26th to demo their new motor grader.

Commissioners called and spoke to Rachel Whitten at the State about the grand opening ceremony to be held on October 2nd at the new Driver’s License Office in Seneca.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to let Commissioners know that she has hired Dick Kohake as a new relief driver for the Transportation Department effective September 11th at a rate of pay of $13.44 per hour.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding eight inmates in the jail.

Tanner Yost and John Riggins came before the board on behalf of Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers to speak to Commissioners about serving as a liaison between Nemaha County and NextEra Energy Resources during construction of the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. County Attorney Brad Lippert and Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum were also present for this discussion.

Commissioners had no further county business to discuss with County Attorney Brad Lippert at this time.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 4, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 12:52 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 9:00 am.