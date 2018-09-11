Washington Co. USD 108 Board of Education Meeting Minutes – 9/10/18

WASHINGTON COUNTY U.S.D. #108 BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING

District Office Board Room Washington, Kansas

Monday, September 10, 2018 – 7:00 PM

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

Members Present

Joe L’Ecuyer, Brad Owen, Jill Hoover, Rod Stewart, Rhonda Manley, Kevin Elliott, Brad Jones

Administration Present

Denise O’Dea, Superintendent of Schools

Vicki Enyart, 7-12 Principal

Amy Hoover, K-6 Principal

Clerk Present

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Guests Present

News reporter, Charlotte Cardenas-Hanekom, Greg Metz, John Kern, Pepe Cardenas, Wyatt Bentz, Carly Crome, Kylie Mintzmyer, Jasmine Greenwood, Tyler Roepke, Caleb Lovgren, Trent Tuma

1.0 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting of the Washington County USD #108 Board of Education was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Joe L’Ecuyer in the District Office Board Room in Washington, Kansas.

2.0 Approval of Agenda

Brad Jones moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to approve the agenda with the additions of 5F Approve hiring of PowerZone staff for 2018-19 – Joy McClure, Jill Keesecker, Holly Greenlee, Andrea Alldredge, Jennifer Willbrant, Annie Yungeberg, Carly Crome, McKenzie Huband, Kylie Mintzmyer, and Lauren Simmons and approve hiring Kevin Elder as bus driver (retired);12A Executive Session – Student Matter; and 12B Executive Session – Personnel. Motion carried 7-0.

3.0 Items for the Good of USD 108

A. Recognize John Kern for being named as an Honorary American FFA Degree recipient

President L’Ecuyer presented John Kern with a plaque.

B. Elementary Building Report – Mrs. Hoover

Mrs. Hoover reported on elementary activities.

C. JH/HS Building Report – Mrs. Enyart

Ms. Enyart reported on JH/HS activities.

4.0 Audience with the Public

5.0 Consent Agenda

Rod Stewart moved, seconded by Jill Hoover to approve the consent agenda with the addition of 5F. Motion carried 7-0. Items approved on the consent agenda were as follows:

A. Approval of minutes of the August 20, 2018 Board of Education meetings;

B. Review check register for and approve payment of August 2018 bills;

C. Approval of building activity fund reports for August 2018;

D. Review health insurance savings account reconciliation statement;

E. Approve the hiring of Kristin Sawin, classroom/ELL aide;

F. Approve hiring of PowerZone staff for 2018-19 – Joy McClure, Jill Keesecker, Holly Greenlee, Andrea Alldredge, Jennifer Willbrant, Annie Yungeberg, Carly Crome, McKenzie Huband, Kylie Mintzmyer, and Lauren Simmons and approve the hiring of Kevin Elder as bus driver (retired).

6.0 Discussion of Items Pulled from Consent Agenda

7.0 Request from Senior Class

Caleb Lovgren and Wyatt Bentz distributed an estimate and itinerary for a cruise from Galveston as a senior class trip and answered questions. Brad Jones moved, seconded by Joe L’Ecuyer to approve the senior class trip with guidelines established by Ms. Enyart. Motion carried 6-1 with Kevin Elliott voting no.

8.0 Presentation of Possible Food Service “Help”

It was the board consensus to look into possibilities to obtain locally raised meat for the food service program.

9.0 Update on Outside Lighting

Greg Metz distributed a map showing where lights are located. Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to purchase seven LED fixtures for $405 each totaling $2835 through the City of Washington. Motion carried 7-0.

10.0 Early Release Options

Superintendent O’Dea will prepare a detailed report for the December board meeting with schedules for late starts beginning in January.

11.0 Supplemental Review Committee

A. Teacher members are Sonja Frager, Erin Toole, Cindy Heuer, and ???

Ms. Enyart will also find an active coach as a teacher member

B. Admin members are Denise and Vicki

C. Choose 3 BOE members

Joe L’Ecuyer, Jill Hoover, and Rod Stewart volunteered to be on the committee.

D. Set first meeting date

The first meeting will be in December or later.

12.0 Superintendent Evaluation Documents

Joe L’Ecuyer asked the board members to look over the sample documents received from other districts and pick their top four choices before the next meeting when they will decide which they wish to use.

A. Executive Session – Student Matter

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into Executive Session with Superintendent O’Dea and Principal Enyart to discuss a student matter pursuant to the exception relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume at 8:10 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

B. Executive Session – Personnel

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into executive session with Superintendent O’Dea and Principal Enyart for personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:22 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Kevin Elliott to go into executive session with Superintendent O’Dea and Principal Enyart for personnel pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under KOMA, and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:26 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.

Joe L’Ecuyer moved, seconded by Rhonda Manley to hire someone for minimum wage to spike balls to the girls on the volleyball team if they cannot find a student athlete to do so. Motion carried 7-0.

13.0 Adjourn Meeting

Jill Hoover moved, seconded by Rod Stewart to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.

Amy Anderson, Clerk

Washington County Schools, U.S.D. #108