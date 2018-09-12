Boss Nationals & Gravel Dash Bring Visitors To Marysville

Boss Nationals brought some 185 Boss Mustang cars to Marysville for a show and conference this past weekend. Greg Boss, coordinator of the event, was pleased with the turnout which included cars from the U.S. and Canada, with several international attendees. The event coincided with Boss Motors 80th anniversary.

Wet weather last week forced rerouting the annual Pony Express Gravel Dash, as bicyclists from throughout the Midwest battled muddy conditions Saturday for the fifth annual event. No shows from pre-registration entries were up slightly and were likely prompted by the weather. The winning cyclist from Colorado completed the 122-mile course that extended south into Pottawatomie county in well under 7 hours. A 75-mile course was also offered.