Historic Union Pacific Depot Restoration Underway

Visible signs of progress in the renovation of the historic Union Pacific Depot in Marysville include finishing the stucco exterior and restoring the original color. Installation of reproduction windows has begun, and asphalt parking at the south end of the property has been removed to restore the area to green space and a park according to original plans.

Dave Lyhane, President of the nonprofit volunteer group spearheading the effort was a guest on our Public Affairs program, and went on to encourage additional volunteers to help with the restoration efforts. Efforts also continue to fund and complete the renovation of the building into a community events center.