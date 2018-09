The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved bids for highway construction and maintenance projects, including bridge repair in Washington County, on K-15 over Ash Creek, 4.8 miles north of K-9.

Milling work was approved for several northeast Kansas counties, including Marshall, Pottawatomie, and Nemaha, and surface recycle in Clay County from the K-82/K-15 junction east to the Clay/Riley county line, and on K-82 from the Clay/Riley county line east to the K-82/U.S. Highway 77 junction.