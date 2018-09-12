KVA Announces 2018 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings (9-12-18)

September 12, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 10. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The actual classifications for 2018-19 will be released at the end of September.

Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 10-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 6-0 (2)
3. Lawrence 7-1 (6)
4. Washburn Rural 7-2 (5)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 7-4 (10)
6. Olathe Northwest 3-2 (3)
7. Blue Valley Northwest 6-4 (NR)
8. Garden City 4-1 (7)
9. Hutchinson 8-2 (NR)
10. Topeka 5-1 (9)

Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 7-1 (1)
2. Newton 8-0 (4)
3. Topeka-Seaman 11-4 (NR)
4. Bishop Carroll 7-0 (5)
5. Lansing 14-1 (2)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 (NR)
7. Blue Valley Southwest 8-1 (NR)
8. De Soto 9-4 (3)
9. Maize South 8-2 (6)
10. Andover 11-3 (10)

Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 7-3 (1)
2. Louisburg 8-5 (3)
3. Chanute 8-0 (8)
4. Ulysses 7-0 (4)
5. Rose Hill 9-2 (7)
6. Bishop Miege 1-1 (6)
7. Buhler 7-2 (2)
8. Andale 10-4 (5)
9. Independence 10-0 (9)
10. Nickerson 11-2 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 14-0 (1)
2. Pratt 12-1 (4)
3. Nemaha Central 6-2 (2)
4. Beloit 8-1 (3)
5. Burlington 12-2 (10)
6. Hesston 10-2 (5)
7. Perry-Lecompton 9-1 (7)
8. Silver Lake 5-3 (6)
9. Halstead 12-5 (8)
10. Marysville 8-3 (NR)

Class 2A
1. Garden Plain 9-0 (1)
2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 11-0 (2)
3. Sedgwick 12-2 (4)
4. Bishop Seabury 10-3 (5)
5. Heritage Christian 6-3 (6)
6. Maranatha Christian 6-1 (7)
7. Ness City 6-0 (9)
8. Meade 9-1 (10)
9. Smith Center 5-1 (8)
10. Trego Community 9-2 (NR)

Class 1A
1. Centralia 10-0 (1)
2. South Central 16-0 (2)
3. Thunder Ridge 12-0 (6)
4. Rural Vista 11-0 (NR)
5. Spearville 6-0 (8)
6. Sylvan-Lucas 8-1 (3)
7. Solomon 13-1 (5)
8. Wheatland/Grinnell 10-1 (NR)
9. Attica 9-1 (NR)
10. Goessel 7-2 (4)

