Marysville Police Chief Ackerman Listed As Finalist For Riley Co. Law Board Director

MANHATTAN, KAN. – The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) in coordination with McGrath Human Resources Group is hosting a public forum with finalists for the Director position for the Riley County Police Department.

Earlier this year, current Director Brad Schoen announced he will be retiring in December.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the forum to hear from the final four candidates. Those who attend will have an opportunity to submit agency-related questions to be read by a moderator. Due to time constraints, not all submitted questions will be asked.

The four ﬁnalists are as follows in alphabetical order:

Todd Ackerman, Marysville Police Department, Kansas, Chief

Dennis Butler, Ottawa Police Department, Kansas, Chief

Jeﬀrey Hooper, Riley County Police Department, Kansas, Captain

Gregory Volker, Kansas City Police Department, Missouri, Major

The forum will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the Riley County Public Works Department, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd., in Manhattan.

The question-and-answer session will also be live-streamed on the Riley County Police Department Facebook page.

In order to comply with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency will make reasonable efforts to accommodate the needs of persons with disabilities. Please contact Nichole Glessner at (785) 537-2112, ext. 2468, for assistance.