Twin Valley League Volleyball Update – Week 3 (9-12-18)

|–
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|8-0
|13-0
|Axtell
|7-1
|8-5
|Valley Heights
|6-1
|8-9
|Frankfort
|5-1
|10-2
|Blue Valley
|4-2
|8-7
|Hanover
|4-3
|9-8
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-3
|4-3
|Linn
|2-4
|3-7
|Washington County
|2-5
|3-12
|Wetmore
|1-5
|4-7
|Troy
|1-6
|1-6
|Onaga
|0-6
|0-14
|Doniphan West
|0-7
|1-14
Scores from September 11, 2018
**Frankfort def Washington County 25-21, 25-23
Washington County def Onaga 25-18, 25-19
Frankfort def Onaga 25-12, 25-14
Centralia def Axtell 25-11, 25-23
Axtell def Hanover 26-24, 25-21
Axtell def Doniphan West 25-12, 26-24
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-9, 25-5
Centralia def Hanover 25-11, 25-16
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-20, 25-14
Blue Valley def Troy 23-25, 25-16, 27-25
Blue Valley def Linn 25-18, 25-19
Linn def Troy 25-22, 25-17
Clifton-Clyde def Wetmore 25-22, 25-21
Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-16, 25-18
Valley Heights def Clifton-Clyde 25-19, 25-23
**denotes not a league match
Thursday, September 6
Maur Hill/Mount Academy def D West 25-16, 25-19
Jackson Heights def Doniphan West 25-21, 25-22
Atchison def D West 25-22, 25-20
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 8
Southern Cloud Invitational
Linn def Rock Hills 25-19, 25-17
Hanover def Linn 25-12, 25-22
Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton def Linn 25-11, 25-8
Hanover def Rock Hills 25-11, 25-14
Hanover def Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton 20-25, 25-23, 25-22
Blue Valley def Southern Cloud 25-16, 25-12
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-23, 27-25
Thunder Ridge def Blue Valley 25-21, 25-10
Quarter Finals
St Johns-Tipton def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-13
Bennington def Linn 25-20, 25-17
Hanover def Southern Cloud 25-14, 25-14
Semi-Finals
Hanover def Bennington 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
Finals
Thunder Ridge def Hanover 23-25, 25-21, 25-16
Riley County Invitational Tournament
Holton def Valley Heights 22-25, 25-22, 25-13
St. Marys def Valley Heights 25-16, 20-25, 25-16
Chapman def Valley Heights 28-26, 25-15
Consolation Bracket
Jeff County North def Valley Heights 27-25, 25-27, 26-24
7th Place Match
Valley Heights def Mission Valley 25-14, 25-17
Frankfort Invitational Tournament
Jackson Heights def Doniphan West 25-13, 25-17
Jackson Heights def Frankfort 25-15, 17-25, 25-22
Jackson Heights def Onaga 25-17, 25-20
Jackson Heights def Washington County 25-10, 25-16
Jackson Heights def Wetmore 25-14, 26-24
Frankfort def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-18
Frankfort def Onaga 25-22, 25-4
Frankfort def Washington County 22-25, 25-19, 27-25
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-16, 25-19
Wetmore def Doniphan West 25-15, 22-25, 25-21
Wetmore def Onaga 19-25, 27-25, 25-16
Wetmore def Washington County 25-15, 25-18
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-19, 25-23
Washington County def Onaga 25-23, 25-13
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-18, 25-18
Tuesday, September 18
at Blue Valley – Frankfort, Linn, Wetmore
at Centralia – Clifton-Clyde, Troy
at Valley Heights – Axtell, Onaga
at Hanover – Doniphan West, Washington County
Saturday, September 15
Hiawatha Invitational
Doniphan West
Centralia
Troy
Republic County Invitational
Linn
Hanover
Clifton-Clyde
Saturday, September 22
Axtell Invitational
Axtell
Frankfort
Linn
Valley Heights
Wetmore
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley
Clifton-Clyde