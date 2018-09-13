Homecoming Festivities Announced For 3 Area Schools

With the third week of the high school football season set to kickoff Friday, three area schools have announced homecoming royalty and festivities.

The Axtell Eagles host the Onaga Buffaloes Friday, with a parade scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Queen candidates are Trina deKoning, Emi Deters and Hanna Schmitz. King candidates are Nate Buessing, Hunter Koch, and Jonah Porting.

Frankfort will host the Doniphan West Mustangs Friday as well, with Queen candidates Victoria (Tori) Keller, Trinity Koch and Emilee Ebert. King candidates are Colton Parthemer and Carson Schreiner.

The Valley Heights Mustangs host the Atchison County Tigers, with a parade scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in Waterville. Queen candidates are Rosa Blaske, Kaylynn Moctezuma and Hannah Musil. King candidates are Jeremy Reed, Konner Treff and Brady Trimble.