Maine man sentenced to life in prison for rural Tescott murder

A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday in Ottawa County District Court after being convicted by a jury of first degree murder and related crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Robert Willard Colson, age 35, of Bucksport, Maine was sentenced by Judge Rene Young to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

In June, an Ottawa County jury found Colson guilty of one count of first-degree felony murder, two counts of felony theft and one count of burglary. The charges stemmed from the 2017 death of Matthew Schoshke at his home in rural Ottawa County.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies in Maine, Colorado and California.

Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case with assistance from Ottawa County Attorney Richard Buck.