Bicyclist Injured In Tractor-Trailer Collision West Of Marysville

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a collision between a tractor-trailer and a bicyclist occurred late Sunday night in rural Marshall County, 3 miles west of Marysville.

The KHP report indicates that 55-year-old Richard Kempfer of Omaha was riding his bicycle in the driving lane of U.S. Highway 36 approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a tractor-trailer driven by Adam Wildman of South Charleston, Ohio collided with him.

Kempfer was transported to a Lincoln hospital, with an unknown condition. Wildman was uninjured in the collision. Following the accident, the tractor-trailer went into the north ditch of the highway and jackknifed.