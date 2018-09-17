Cloud County Community College Hosting College Fair

High school students will be able to visit with 30 colleges and universities from Kansas and Nebraska at Cloud County Community College during a college fair on Thursday, Oct. 4. The free event, from 9-10:30 a.m., will be in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The event is an official Kansas College Planning Conference and is sponsored by the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (KACRAO). These conferences throughout the state give high school students the opportunity to visit with college representatives from across the state and nation.

Colleges and universities who will be at the college fair are: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Tabor College, Bethany College, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, Bellus Academy, Coffeyville Community College, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, Butler Community College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Ottawa University, Hutchinson Community College, Baker University, Highland Community College, Newman University, McPherson College, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Manhattan Technical College, Washburn University, Garden City Community College, Hesston College, Wichita State University, University of Kansas, Barton Community College, Fort Hays State University, Colby Community College, Hays Academy of Hair and Design, and Cloud County Community College.

KACRAO is partnering with GoToCollegeFairs.com to provide students with the option to create a personalized barcode to replace the process of filling out inquiry cards for each college. This leads to more personal and beneficial conversations between the students and college representatives. To learn more, or create a personalized barcode, visit www.GoToCollegeFairs.com.