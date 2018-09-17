Norton Co Board of Commissioners

September 17, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on September 17, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

September 10th minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the September 10th, 2018 commission minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Jeff Wolf, Norton City Code director was in to visit with the commission about application to the housing demolition program. The first property discussed was the home at 109 W. Wilberforce. The home has been purchased by USD #211and will be the future site of a maintenance shop. The subject home has been inspected by the Norton County Solid Waste and the demolition application submitted

The second property discussed was the property at 406 S. Second Street. This is a stucco house that the City passed a resolution on in August. Jeff stated that the time frame for correction or a hearing on this property has expired. The City will make application for this property to be added to the demolition program as on of the three homes accepted. Jeff will make an appointment with the Solid Waste department for an inspection prior to signature on the application.

John Mapes, Mapes & Miller Accounting was in to present the 2017 Norton County audit. During the discussion John recommended to the commission that Bridge Reconstruction monies as well as Bridge Construction 2004 be moved to Special Bridge. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to moved the funds from Bridge Reconstruction and Bridge Construction 2004 to Special Bridge. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Upon completion of the audit review Commissioner Brannan moved that we accept the audit as presented and authorize Mapes & Miller to file the documents with the State. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 9/28/2018. The commissioner minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.