NCK Tech rated No. 2 trade school in the nation by Forbes (AUDIO)

NCK Tech rated No. 2 trade school in the nation by Forbes

By
Chad Hallack
-

North Central Kansas Technical College, with campus locations in Hays and Beloit, has been listed in the Top 25 Two-Year Trade Schools in the nation by Forbes.com. The college received the No. 2 ranking based on Forbes methodology of the following: post-graduate success, affordability, and completion success and student experience.

According to Forbes.com, this fall approximately four million high school students will enter their senior year. Most will be pushed toward four year bachelor degree programs, yet this is not a good fit for all students. Forbes reiterates the notion that a four year school is best for all students is “downright wrong.”

NCK Tech President Eric Burks tells us about the honor bestowed up the college and what it means to him.

NCK Tech has twenty-four programs of study over two campuses – Beloit and Hays. All programs stress the extensive hands-on training needed to meet the technical needs of today’s workforce. To read the entire article and listing of the Top 25 Trade Schools view www.forbes.com.

For more information on NCK Tech, visit www.ncktc.edu.

 

