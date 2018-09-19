Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 3 (9-19-18)

Derek Nester
September 19, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 17. Classifications are estimated based on 2017-18 enrollment numbers and the new classification format for 2018-19. The actual classifications for 2018-19 will be released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 13-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley 12-2 (2)
3. Lawrence 9-1 (3)
4. Washburn Rural 9-2 (4)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 10-4 (5)
6. Olathe Northwest 8-5 (6)
7. Blue Valley Northwest 7-4 (7)
8. Topeka 9-1 (10)
9. Lawrence-Free State 7-6 (NR)
10. Olathe East 8-7 (NR)

Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 13-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Seaman 13-4 (3)
3. Bishop Carroll 9-0 (4)
4. Lansing 14-1 (5)
5. De Soto 13-4 (8)
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 12-5 (NR)
7. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-4 (6)
8. Newton 14-2 (2)
9. Blue Valley Southwest 11-2 (7)
10. Maize South 15-3 (9)

Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 11-3 (1)
2. Louisburg 9-5 (2)
3. Rose Hill 13-2 (5)
4. Buhler 9-2 (7)
5. Bishop Miege 3-5 (6)
6. Ulysses 11-1 (4)
7. Chanute 14-2 (3)
8. Andale 12-4 (8)
9. Independence 14-0 (9)
10. Nickerson 15-2 (10)

Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 16-0 (1)
2. Nemaha Central 15-3 (3)
3. Beloit 14-2 (4)
4. Burlington 15-2 (5)
5. Pratt 15-3 (2)
6. Hesston 10-2 (6)
7. Douglass 13-0 (NR)
8. Silver Lake 12-4 (8)
9. Marysville 15-4 (10)
10. Perry-Lecompton 10-2 (7)

Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 19-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 10-1 (1)
3. Sedgwick 14-2 (3)
4. Meade 15-3 (8)
5. Bishop Seabury 16-5 (4)
6. Maranatha Christian 8-1 (6)
7. Smith Center 11-3 (9)
8. Trego Community 11-3 (10)
9. Heritage Christian 7-4 (5)
10. Hoxie 11-4 (NR)

Class 1A
1. Centralia 19-0 (1)
2. Thunder Ridge 14-0 (3)
3. Spearville 12-0 (5)
4. Rural Vista 18-1 (4)
5. Attica 10-2 (9)
6. South Central 17-1 (2)
7. Sylvan-Lucas 14-2 (6)
8. Wheatland/Grinnell 10-1 (8)
9. Argonia 17-1 (NR)
10. Chetopa 20-1 (NR)

