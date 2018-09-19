Meeting Planned to Discuss Water Issues in Upper Republican River Basin

MANHATTAN, Kan. — State water officials will host an informational meeting and forum for water users and others interested in Republican River Basin issues, including options for Bonny Reservoir and how to best invest in the basin’s water resources. The meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct.2, 2018, at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds on N. College Street, St. Francis, Kansas.

Representatives from the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Water Office will discuss how to best invest $2 million in the basin’s water resources and share information about the options for the future of Bonny Reservoir. Stakeholders are encouraged to attend and provide input to state water officials about how to best serve your community.

For more information on the meeting, please contact Chris Beightel at the KDA Division of Water Resources, at 785-564-6659 or [email protected] To read more about the Republican River Compact, go to agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.