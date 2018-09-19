Substance Abuse, Addiction and Prevention Training

Cloud County Chemical Dependency Committee will offer a free training on substance abuse, addiction, and prevention on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. in Cook Theatre at Cloud County Community College.

Lynn Smith, a Community Prevention Consultant with PARS (Prevention and Recovery Services, Inc., Topeka) will be the presenter.

The presentation is open to anyone interested in learning more about substance abuse, addiction and prevention. This presentation will be helpful to those who work or volunteer in fields such as health care, social work, youth-serving organizations, substance abuse, mental health, corrections, education, case management, law enforcement, and other professions impacted by substance use and associated problem behaviors.

Topics covered will include local and state rates of substance use, how risk and protective factors play a role in substance use, the effects of normalizing on substance use, legal and illegal drug trends, concealment and paraphernalia items used to hide or use drugs, and how music and clothing can be used to promote substance use.

A certificate of attendance will be available for those seeking continuing education credit.

The free presentation is sponsored by the Cloud County Chemical Dependency Committee which is funded by a local portion of state alcohol taxes.