Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 4 (9-19-18)

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|9-0
|21-0
|Frankfort
|7-1
|13-2
|Valley Heights
|6-1
|10-9
|Axtell
|8-2
|9-6
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-2
|6-8
|Hanover
|5-3
|12-13
|Blue Valley
|4-3
|6-7
|Linn
|2-5
|6-12
|Washington County
|3-6
|4-14
|Wetmore
|2-5
|5-9
|Troy
|1-8
|1-12
|Doniphan West
|0-8
|3-18
|Onaga
|0-8
|1-14
Scores from September 18, 2018
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-8, 25-10
Axtell def Onaga 25-13, 25-11
Valley Heights def Axtell 21-25, 25-19, 25-13
**Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-10
Centralia def Troy 25-15, 25-12
Clifton Clyde def Troy 25-15, 25-23
**Frankfort def Linn 25-17, 22-25, 25-13
**Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-21, 25-15
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-12
Wetmore def Linn 26-24, 25-19
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-20, 25-23
**Linn def Blue Valley 26-24, 25-21
**Doniphan West def Hanover 20-25, 26-24, 25-15
Hanover vs Washington County 28-26, 25-17
Washington County def Doniphan West 20-25, 25-12, 25-13
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 15
Republic County Invitational
POOL PLAY
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 24-26, 25-16, 25-22
Thayer Central def Hanover 25-18, 23-25, 25-8
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-21
Thayer Central def Clifton-Clyde 25-15, 25-9
Hanover def Republic County 25-21, 23-25, 25-15
Beloit def Linn 25-11, 25-9
Smith Center def Linn 25-11, 25-7
Linn def Pike Valley 25-12, 25-18
Consolation Bracket
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-15, 17-25, 25-10
7th Place
Linn def Pike Valley 25-21, 22-25, 25-13
5th Place
Republic County def Clifton-Clyde 25-14, 25-18
Semi-Finals
Beloit def Hanover 25-7, 25-20
3rd Place
Smith Center def Hanover 25-3, 25-18
Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Lafayette 25-11, 25-14
Centralia def Riverside 25-10, 25-15
Centralia def Troy 25-10, 25-10
Centralia def Hiawatha 25-22, 25-4
Atchison def Doniphan West 25-13, 25-19
Bishop Seabury def Doniphan West 25-16, 25-18
Doniphan West def Horton 23-25, 25-20, 26-24
Jefferson Co North def Doniphan West 25-22, 25-22
Hiawatha def Troy 25-18, 16-25, 26-24
Lafayette def Troy 25-19, 25-11
Riverside def Troy 25-9, 25-13
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Bishop Seabury 25-20, 25-16
Finals
Centralia def Atchison 25-14, 25-8
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 25
at Onaga – Valley Heights, Linn, Troy
at Clifton-Clyde – Centralia, Frankfort
at Axtell – Blue Valley, Hanover
at Doniphan West – Washington County, Wetmore
Saturday, September 22
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Wetmore, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley