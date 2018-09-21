The Norton City Council September 19, 2018

September 19, 2018
The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, September
19, 2018, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council
members present were Jerry Jones, Chriss McDiffett, Gary Lacy, and Ron
Briery. Dennis Gilhousen and Mark Dewees were absent. Others present
were Kirk Kasson, Karla Reed, Darin Campbell, Scott Christensen,
Robert Bowman, Dana Paxton, Jody Enfield, Gerry Cullumber, Karen
Griffiths, James Moreau, and Darla Ellis. Chief Cullumber led those
present in the Flag Salute and Kirk Kasson gave the invocation.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve
the September 5, 2018 city council meeting minutes. Vote taken.
Motion carried.
The following building permits were presented:
Janice Ebner – $ 7,000 – Re-roofing at 513 N. Graves
Gene Brian – $ 6,000 – Construct dwelling addition at
705 N. Wabash
Gregg Glennemeier – $30,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 312 Ward
Ave.
Jake Dodd – $ 100 – Install accessory building at
309 E. Lincoln
Joe Wray – $ 4,200 – Move in storage container at
501 W. Main
Pizza Hut – $ 5,000 – Set storage container &
commercial addition/remodel at 609 W. Holme
Dana Paxton stated the Police Department conducted a search and
seizure a few weeks ago and expressed her concern regarding the damage
that was done to personal items in the home during the search. She
stated she is not condoning illegal behavior by anyone, but was upset
that personal items were broken and destroyed. Chief Cullumber stated
if there is a concern of how the search was conducted, a complaint can
be filed by the owner of the property, and he will be happy to discuss
the items that were broken. He said if someone chooses to engage in
illegal activity, they are at risk of having a search done at any
time.
Karen Griffiths reported the Board of Zoning Appeals held a hearing on
September 17 to consider a request for a setback variance from the
current setback allowance of 15 feet from the street line to a setback
of 9 feet from the street line for the purposes of rebuilding a front
porch and steps at 312 S. Wabash. There were no objections from the
public and the variance request was approved.
The Planning Commission discussed an ordinance regarding fencing
requirements and regulations and recommends the City consider the
ordinance. Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones
to waive the first reading of Ordinance #1717, amending Chapter 16,
Article 3, regarding zoning regulations as to fencing within the City
of Norton. Vote taken. Motion carried 3-1 with Jerry Jones voting
no.
Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber reported Java will be hosting a
“Coffee with a Cop” event on Friday, September 21 from 8:30-10:00
a.m., and encouraged the public to attend. He also reported he is
submitting a Justice Assistance grant application for a records
management system for the police department. He also will be getting
information on the speed limit radar signs that tell your current
speed.
City Administrator James Moreau reported the last concrete pour for
the Street Improvement project is planned for this Friday. Woods is
the last street to complete and will be opened in about a week. He
also reported the paving work is done on Washington Street. One lane
has been opened and the other side will be opened after a driveway is
repaired. James said the city crew did a very nice job and it is very
smooth.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve
the dates of October 22-24 for the Fall City-wide cleanup days. Vote
taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to schedule
the last yard waste pickup for this year on November 15, with yard
waste pickup to resume in the spring. Vote taken. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to
approve the request for water services outside the city limits for
Darin and Julie Campbell at 16404 US Hwy 36. They have signed a Water
Service Agreement and Consent to Annexation. Vote taken. Motion
carried.
Karla Reed was present regarding the 60 day time extension which was
granted to her on July 18 for the property at 814 N. Grant. She stated
she still needs to do some painting and the tree has not been removed
yet. Motion was made by Chriss McDiffett and seconded by Gary Lacy to
accept her property violations as completed. Vote taken. Motion tied
2-2 with Chriss McDiffett and Gary Lacy voting yes, and Ron Briery and
Jerry Jones voting no. Motion carried with Mayor Miller breaking the
tie by voting yes.
Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Chriss McDiffett to
approve Appropriating Ordinance #18 as a whole. Vote taken. Motion
carried.
Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 5:53
p.m.