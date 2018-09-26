AWOLNATION to open for Twenty One Pilots on Bandito tour

ABC/Randy HolmesTwenty One Pilots
are taking a "Handyman" with them on their upcoming Bandito tour. AWOLNATION
will open for the duo on the trek, which launches October 16 in Nashville.
"Thank you [Tyler Joseph
] & [Josh Dun
] for the opportunity, this is going to be epic!" AWOL frontman Aaron Bruno tweeted
.
TOP will be touring behind their much-anticipated new album Trench
, due out October 5. AWOLNATION released their new album Here Come the Runts
, featuring the single "Handyman," earlier this year.
