Dave Chappelle to narrate T.I.’s new album, “The Dime Trap”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

has recruitedto narrate his upcoming album, The Dime Trap. The rapper/actor posted a teaser on Instagram , commenting, “I present to you... album XThe Dime Trap Feat. Dave Chappelle as The voice in my head. The wait is almost over. Coming Freakishly Soon!!!!” In the clip, the comedian mysteriously says, “If the stakes are everything, you’ll tell yourself anything you need to hear to survive. Everything I say is the truth, and that’s a lie.” TIP has already dropped two singles from the album: “Jefe” featuring, and “Wraith,” featuring. The Dime Trap will be T.I.’s first solo album since Paperwork in 2014. No word on the release date. The Grand Hustle Records CEO is also opening a pop-up trap music museum on September 30 in Atlanta to celebrate the 15anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum will include artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including, and the late, according to The Fader