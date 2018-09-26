Eric Church’s “Desperate Man” surprise: Paid members of the Church Choir can listen to new album now
Eric Church's new album won't officially be out for more than a week, but if you're a paid member of his Church Choir fan club, you can listen to Desperate Man in its entirety now. The North Carolina native set the bar high for his most devoted fans back in 2015, surprising them with copies of his Mr. Misunderstood album before most people even knew it was coming. This time, Church Choir members will also get to choose between a vinyl or CD copy of the new project, which should arrive by its October 5 release date. Being able to stream the album more than a week early is a surprise, however. Eric made the announcement via an unexpected mid-day email. A one-year paid membership to the Church Choir will cost you $35 and includes other perks as well. You can find out more at EricChurch.com.