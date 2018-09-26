Jack White announces documentary series about Third Man Records’ Blue Series
Jack White has announced a new documentary series about the Third Man Records Blue Series, a batch of seven-inch vinyl singles produced by White at the so-called "Blue Room" in his label's headquarters in Nashville. In each minute-long episode, White discusses the history and story behind each Blue Series recording. The first two episodes are streaming now on YouTube. Artists who've recorded Blue Series singles include Beck, Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, and even Insane Clown Posse. White recently wrapped a U.S. tour behind his new solo album, Boarding House Reach. He'll embark on a European tour in October. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.