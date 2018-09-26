John Lodge says The Moody Blues want to take fans on “a musical journey” at Las Vegas shows

Credit: Mark OwensThe Moody Blues
launched their latest Las Vegas residency
last week at the Wynn resort's Encore Theater. The nine-date engagement, which runs through October 6, marks The Moodies' first concerts since their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April.
The shows are an extension of the tour launched last year celebrating the 50th anniversary of the British rockers' landmark symphonic-rock concept album, Days of Future Passed
.
Singer/bassist John Lodge
tells ABC Radio the band's "having a great time" performing the full album in concert.
"It's great to celebrate something 50 years later, and revisit it," Lodge explains, "but not to do [a sort of] karaoke version or a facsimile of it, but actually to try and get back to the real emotion of Days of Future Passed
."
The Moody Blues' current shows also feature an opening set made up of popular tunes from the group's other albums.
"We try to [make] the first part of the show like an album…and take the audience through a musical journey," Lodge maintains, "so when halftime…comes, they've had an emotional experience hopefully."
John says one of the highlights of playing in Las Vegas for The Moodies is the quality of the venue.
"They've spent a whole load of money…making sure the sound system and the light systems are fabulous," he notes. "And that's what makes it really enjoyable…And the [Encore Theater] is a very beautiful theater."
Lodge will launch his own U.S. solo trek
Following the Vegas residency, but he tells ABC Radio that The Moody Blues also may extend their Days of Future Passed
tour.
"It's seemed to have captured the imagination," he says. "And we've been invited…all over the world really to perform the album."
Here are The Moody Blues' remaining Vegas residency performances:
September 26, 28-29
October 3, 5-6
And here are Lodge's solo dates:
10/12 -- Nashville, TN, City Winery
10/14 -- Washington, D.C., City Winery
10/15 -- Sellersville, PA, Sellersville Theater
10/17 -- New York, NY, City Winery
10/19 -- Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey
10/20 -- Norfolk, CT, Infinity Hall
10/21 -- Greenwich, RI, Greenwich Odeum
10/23 -- Arlington, MA, Regent Theatre
10/25 -- Cleveland, OH, Music Box Supper Club
10/26 -- Cincinnati, OH, Ludlow Garage
