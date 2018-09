Kings of Leon premiere video for “Only By the Night” rarity, “Frontier City”

ABC/Randy Holmes

This month,'s breakthrough 2008 album Only By the Night celebrate its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the Nashville rockers have released a video for "Frontier City," a bonus track from the album. The clip, streaming now on YouTube , features behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of the song, which has become a fan favorite over the last decade. With the singles "Sex on Fire" and "Use Somebody," Only By the Night transformed Kings of Leon from buzzy alternative band to arena-headlining rock stars. It's the group's best-selling album, having been certified two-times platinum in the U.S. Kings of Leon's most recent album is 2016's WALLS. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.