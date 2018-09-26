Let’s go to Vegas: FGL adds Canaan Smith to their 5-night residency in Sin City

ABC/Image Group LA

is joining the lineup for’s five-night residency in Las Vegas this December. Canaan hit #1 in 2014 with his platinum single, “Love You Like That,” and is currently in the studio working on new music. He also writes forand’s publishing company, Tree Vibez Music. "I’ve always wanted to tour with FGL,” Canaan says, “and what better place than America’s playground?" “Seriously,” he adds, “I’m amped, y’all. I'm gonna make the most out of every minute on that stage. These crowds have no idea what’s comin'." Viral video sensationwill also play December 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets for the run are on sale now.