Let’s go to Vegas: FGL adds Canaan Smith to their 5-night residency in Sin City

Canaan Smith is joining the lineup for Florida Georgia Line's five-night residency in Las Vegas this December. Canaan hit #1 in 2014 with his platinum single, "Love You Like That," and is currently in the studio working on new music. He also writes for Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's publishing company, Tree Vibez Music. "I've always wanted to tour with FGL," Canaan says, "and what better place than America's playground?" "Seriously," he adds, "I'm amped, y'all. I'm gonna make the most out of every minute on that stage. These crowds have no idea what's comin'." Viral video sensation Mason Ramsey will also play December 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets for the run are on sale now.