Muse releasing new song “Pressure” Thursday; teases “Back to the Future”-inspired video
Muse will be sharing another preview of their upcoming album Simulation Theory this week. The British rockers will drop a new track called "Pressure" on Thursday. Additionally, Muse has shared a few screenshots from the accompanying "Pressure" video, which seems to take a few notes from the 1985 movie classic Back to the Future. The stills feature the band performing at a homecoming dance, with Matt Bellamy playing the same red Gibson guitar Marty McFly rocked at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance. In a nod to Muse diehards, the logo on band's drum kit reads "Rocket Baby Dolls," which was their name before Muse. "Pressure" will be the fifth song to be released from Simulation Theory, following the singles "Dig Down," "Thought Contagion," "Something Human" and "The Dark Side." Interestingly, the "Something Human" video references another Michael J. Fox movie, Teen Wolf. Simulation Theory will be released on November 9. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.