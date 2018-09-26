Police investigating burglary at Rihanna’s LA mansion
Los Angeles police are investigating a burglary Tuesday night at Rihanna’s mansion in the Hollywood Hills section of L.A. Police received a call at 9:30 p.m. local time. An alarm was sounding and lights were flashing as police checked the singer's home, located one block north of Hollywood Blvd., according to ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV. Authorities say a vehicle was involved in the incident, and police are searching for suspects. Rihanna wasn't home at the time. A rear glass door was shattered to gain entrance to the house. Police wouldn't say whether anything was taken from Rihanna's home but note the residence is equipped with sophisticated security, including cameras inside and outside, and they're checking surveillance video. In May, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon was arrested at the same mansion after allegedly breaking in and spending 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by RiRi’s assistant. He was charged with stalking, residential burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.