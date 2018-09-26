Report: Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and Rashida Jones welcome baby
Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig and actress Rashida Jones have welcomed their first child together, US Weekly reports. According to E! News, the Angie Tribeca and Parks and Recreation star gave birth to a baby boy, Isaiah Jones Koenig, on August 22. Koenig and Jones have been linked since 2016 and have made several appearances together, though they've never publicly confirmed their relationship status. Meanwhile, Koenig is gearing up to give birth to another kind of baby: the next Vampire Weekend album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2103's Modern Vampires of the City. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.