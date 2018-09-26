Tha wait is over: Lil Wayne to finally release “Tha Carter V” on Thursday, his birthday
Lil Wayne turns 36 Thursday, but instead of receiving presents, he has a very special gift for his fans: He’s finally releasing Tha Carter V. “Since y’all stuck with me and hung in there anyway, for like the past four or five years, through all of this you got me feeling like Tiger Woods with this comeback anyway. On my birthday, I actually have something special. I will be releasing Tha Carter V,” Weezy says in an online video. The album, which was originally scheduled to drop in 2014, has been held up due to Wayne’s $51 million lawsuit against Cash Money Records for unpaid royalties. That lawsuit was final settled in June, opening the door for the album's release. Wayne is very grateful for his fans’ support during the long wait. “I can’t do nothing by thank y’all for all the love, all the passion,” says the rapper from New Orleans. “Of course, it’s God and family first, and I am nothing. absolutely nothing, without my fans. Swear to God.” Wayne’s birthday wish is that his fans appreciate his new music. “I hope you guys love this album. With this album, I always give you all of me, but with this album, I’m giving you more than me," the Young Money CEO says. “You gotta always remember that this is years of work. This is four and five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to. Hopefully you’ll be listening to. I hope you enjoy it” Tha Carter IV, released in 2011, featured Drake, John Legend, Rick Ross, Nas, T-Pain, Busta Rhymes and Andre 3000 from Outkast. BET has a belated birthday gift for Wayne: he'll receive the I Am Hip-Hop Award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards October 6 in Miami. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.