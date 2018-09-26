Twin Valley League Volleyball Wrap – Week 5 – 9/26/18

|–
|League
|Overall
|Centralia
|10-0
|23-0
|Valley Heights
|8-1
|15-12
|Axtell
|8-2
|12-10
|Frankfort
|8-2
|16-6
|Hanover
|6-3
|14-12
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-3
|10-11
|Blue Valley
|4-4
|9-10
|Wetmore
|3-5
|8-13
|Linn
|3-5
|8-16
|Washington County
|3-7
|5-16
|Doniphan West
|1-8
|4-19
|Troy
|1-8
|2-12
|Onaga
|0-9
|1-17
Scores from September 25, 2018
Doniphan West def Washington County 25-20, 25-20
Wetmore def Doniphan West 25-12, 19-25, 25-19
Wetmore def Washington County 25-18, 25-18
Blue Valley def Axtell 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-23, 25-21
Hanover def Axtell 25-14, 25-23
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-20, 25-8
Centralia def Frankfort 25-12, 25-8
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 21-25, 25-19
Linn def Onaga 25-18, 25-18
Valley Heights def Onaga 25-18, 25-18
Troy def Onaga 25-18, 24-26, 25-21
Valley Heights def Troy 25-23, 25-5
Valley Heights def Linn 23-25, 25-16, 25-23
Linn def Troy 25-14, 25-22
*denotes non-league match
Saturday, September 22
Axtell Invitational Tournament
Lourdes Central (NE) def Frankfort 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
Diller Odell def Valley Heights 26-24, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def Wetmore 25-11, 25-11
Axtell def Linn 15-25, 25-20, 25-18
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-21, 21-25, 25-14
Falls City Sacred Heart def Axtell 20-25, 25-14, 25-18
Wetmore def Linn 26-24, 25-15
Diller Odell def Frankfort 25-23, 25-15
Lourdes Central (NE) def Valley Heights 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
Axtell def Wetmore 25-23, 28-26
Falls City Sacred Heart def Linn 25-11, 25-15
Consolation Bracket
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-13, 25-22
Valley Heights def Linn 25-20, 15-25, 25-15
Linn def Wetmore 25-15, 25-23
Frankfort def Valley Heights 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Championship Bracket
Diller Odell def Axtell 25-13, 25-19
Axtell def Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-19
Results
Diller Odell – 1st – 5-0
Lourdes Central – 2nd – 3-2
Axtell – 3rd – 3-2
Falls City Sacred Heart – 4th – 3-2
Frankfort – 5th – 2-3
Valley Heights – 6th – 2-3
Linn – 7th – 1-4
Wetmore – 8th – 1-4
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Wakefield 25-14, 25-20
Republic County def Blue Valley 22-25, 25-20, 25-16
Blue Valley def Elyria Christian 25-23, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Peabody-Burns 25-9, 25-14
Clifton Clyde def Berean Academy 25-20, 25-19
Clifton-Clyde def Bennington 25-19, 19-25, 25-23
Semi-Finals
Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-20
Championship
Bennington def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 23-25, 25-23
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 2
at Blue Valley – Clifton-Clyde, Onaga, Doniphan West
at Valley Heights – Frankfort, Hanover
at Linn – Centralia, Washington County
at Troy – Axtell, Wetmore
Saturday, September 29
Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Wetmore, Blue Valley, Washington County
Concordia Tournament
Washington County
Valley Falls Tournament
Axtell, Centralia
Rock Hills Invitational
Clifton-Clyde
Thursday, September 27
Riverside
Troy