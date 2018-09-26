Watch now: Elle King delivers raw live performance of “Naturally Pretty Girls”
Elle King is already giving us a preview of what her new music sounds like live. The singer has released a video of her live performance of “Naturally Pretty Girls,” filmed during a show in London. She delivers a raw, raspy performance of the track, on which she laments about how easy seem to be for girls who are born with good looks. In the video, Elle introduces the song as "one of my favorite songs off the record." “Naturally Pretty Girls” will appear on Elle’s upcoming sophomore album, Shake the Spirit, due out October 19. Elle kicks off tour dates in support of the album with a show on October 2 in London, before heading to the States. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.