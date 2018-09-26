Watch now: Loretta Lynn vows it “Ain’t No Time to Go” by starring in new video
Loretta Lynn has largely stayed out of the public eye since suffering a stroke in May of last year and subsequently breaking her hip. That changes somewhat this week, as the American music legend returns to promote her new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, which comes out on Friday. Originally scheduled to be released in August of 2017, the record -- co-produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash -- was pushed back to give the 86-year-old time to heal. “I been here all along and I ain’t going nowhere. I ain’t,” Loretta vows in a new statement from her record label. The Coal Miner’s Daughter proves her resolve by starring in a new music video for “Ain’t No Time to Go,” which was shot this past summer at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Though she appears somewhat frail, Loretta is radiant and bright-eyed as she sits in a chair looking out the window, and sings the song while seated on steps surrounded by her band. This is Loretta’s most significant -- and perhaps only -- appearance since last October, when she surprised a crowd of Nashville insiders by showing up to induct Alan Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. On October 17, Sissy Spacek is set to present Loretta the Artist of a Lifetime Award at CMT’s Artists of the Year gala. Spacek, of course, won the Academy Award for playing the title role in Coal Miner’s Daughter, the story of Loretta's life. You can watch the new “Ain’t No Time to Go” video on YouTube now. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.