All-star 2004 KISS tribute album getting reissued with new title, bonus DVD

Deadline Music

In 2004, a star-studdedtribute album called Spin the Bottle was released that featured contributions from's, ex-KISS guitarist's, and many other well-known musicians. Now, the record is set to be reissued on October 19 under a new title, Pure Fire -- The Ultimate KISS Tribute, and it will be packaged with a bonus DVD. Other artists who lent their talents to the 11-track collection include's's'sand, ex-drummer'sand'sguitaristbassist'sand's. Among the album's many highlights are a cover of "Love Gun" featuring Shaw, Lukather and Bogert; a version of "God of Thunder" with contributions from Kulick and Appice; a rendition of "Shout It Out Loud" sung by Lemmy; and a version of "Stole Your Love" featuring DeVille, Dunbar and Franklin. The album was co-produced by KISS studio guitaristand ex-guitarist. The bonus DVD features footage of many of the artists who appear on the album sharing stories about KISS and paying tribute to the rock legends. Here's the full track list of Pure Fire -- The Ultimate KISS Tribute, including information about the artists featured on each song:"Detroit Rock City" -- featuring Dee Snider, Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza, John Tempesta"Love Gun" -- featuring Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Tim Bogert, Jay Schellen"Cold Gin" -- featuring Mark Slaughter, Ryan Roxie, Robben Ford, Phil Soussan, Steve Riley"King of the Night Time World" -- featuring Chris Jericho, Rich Ward, Mike Inez, Fred Coury"I Want You" -- featuring Kip Winger, Paul Gilbert, Greg Bissonette"God of Thunder" -- featuring Buzz Osbourne, Bruce Kulick, Blasko, Carmine Appice"Calling Dr. Love" -- featuring Page Hamilton, Mike Porcaro, Greg Bissonette"Shout It Out Loud" -- featuring Lemmy Kilmister, Jennifer Batten, Bob Kulick, Samantha Maloney"Parasite" -- featuring Dug Pinnick, Bob Kulick, John Alderete, Vinnie Colaiuta"Strutter" -- featuring Phil Lewis, Gilby Clarke, Jeff Pilson, Bobby Rock"Stole Your Love" -- featuring Robin McAuley, C.C. DeVille, Tony Franklin, Aynsley DunbarInterviews and stories with: Paul Gilbert, Bob Kulick, Tommy Shaw, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley, Robben Ford, Lemmy Kilmister, Greg Bissonette, C.C. DeVille, Doug Aldrich, Kip Winger, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Fred Coury, Jennifer Batten, Bobby Rock, Mark Slaughter, Page Hamilton, Tim Bogert, Steve Lukather, Samantha Maloney, Chris Jericho and Bruce Kulick. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.