All That Remains to release new album, “Victim of the New Disease,” in November

Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains
' next album has a title and a release date
. The ninth studio effort from the Massachusetts metallers is titled Victim of the New Disease
, and will arrive November 9.
Full album details, including a track list, are forthcoming. All That Remains released a new song called "F*** Love" earlier this month.
Victim of the New Disease
will be the follow-up to 2017's Madness
, which features a cover of the Garth Brooks
song "The Thunder Rolls."
