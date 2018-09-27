All That Remains to release new album, “Victim of the New Disease,” in November

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Dave JacksonAll That Remains' next album has a title and a release date. The ninth studio effort from the Massachusetts metallers is titled Victim of the New Disease, and will arrive November 9. Full album details, including a track list, are forthcoming. All That Remains released a new song called "F*** Love" earlier this month. Victim of the New Disease will be the follow-up to 2017's Madness, which features a cover of the Garth Brooks song "The Thunder Rolls." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

