aul Simon to celebrate 77th birthday onstage at “Saturday Night Live”

has been a fixture on Saturday Night Live from the show's inception -- his first appearance came in October of 1975 -- and next month, he'll be returning once again to the Emmy-winning NBC series. On October 13, Simon will celebrate his 77th birthday as the musical guest on SNL, and it'll mark his 15th time on the show. Simon, who recently concluded his Homeward Bound farewell tour, is promoting his current album, In the Blue Light.will host SNL that night. Simon is a member of the SNL Five-Timers Club, though technically, he's only hosted the show four times -- he was granted membership because of his numerous musical appearances and cameos. Simon's a good friend of SNL producer, and is also friendly with former cast member, who appeared in his video for "You Can Call Me Al." Another SNL Five-Timer,, appeared in Simon's video for "Proof." And notably, Simon met his current wife,, on the Saturday Night Live set. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.