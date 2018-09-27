Bow Wow apologizes for insulting his mentor Jermaine Dupri

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic
After dissing So So Def Records founder Jermaine Dupri
earlier this week, Bow Wow
is saying he’s sorry.
“Want to apologize to my fans and the public and my SSD family lately i been tripping and acting like a f**k boy,” Bow Wow tweeted
. “My mind is clear im back on track thanks to GOD! see you on the road. Forgive me for my immature ways. Lets handle business. Thanks."
The feud began last week when Dupri said about Bow Wow during a radio interview
, "The dude used to come on my bus and steal my jewelry."
Bow Wow, born, Shad Moss
, did not appreciate Dupri’s remarks. He tweeted
, "Why cant n****s just keep my name out they mouth."
He added
, “I dont know why n****s start with me like i dont have the drop on these n*****s lives... bro u better calm down before i tell the world about your wife.”
The former 106 & Park
TV host is scheduled to join Dupri on the So So Def CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR
which will also feature Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz
, and J-Kwon.
The tour kicks off October 14 in Washington, D.C. and will consist of eleven concerts, wrapping up November 2 in Los Angeles. Dates also include shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City.
Here are the So So Def CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR
dates:
10/14 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
10/18 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
10/19 -- Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
10/20 -- Greensboro, NC, Coliseum
10/21 -- Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
TBD -- Chicago, IL, United Center
10/25 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
10/26 -- Memphis, TN, FedExForum
10/28 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
10/31 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
11/2 -- Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center
