Cam conjures “Country Music Jesus” Eric Church for her first headlining show at the Ryman

turned the Mother Church of Country Music into her living room Wednesday night, as she ably entertained the crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium with songs, stories and plenty of special guests. Dressed in a shimmering, sequined orange and yellow dress, the California native took a seat in the retro living room set up near the edge of the Ryman stage, starting with her new song, “Road to Happiness,” before seguing into her first single, “My Mistake.” Cam kept the informal, friendly feel of the evening going, bantering with the crowd and her band mates between quirky choices like theclassic, “Rainbow Connection,” and the bluegrass murder ballad, “Echo Mountain.” Throughout the night, Cam mixed in new songs from her forthcoming sophomore album between favorites from her debut, Untamed. Thewas Cam’s first guest, joining her on the couch for “Come on Home.” “All I’ve ever wanted was a hit in Japan,” Cam quipped before doing the song that was: “Palace,” her composition with recent tour mate. After both a set and outfit change, Cam delivered her most recent single, “Diane,” before welcoming pop staronstage to perform her 2007 hit, “Bubbly.” Much to the audience’s surprise, Cam was saving her biggest coup until the end. After a brief discussion about how hard it is for women to get played on country radio these days, Cam commented, “I need a preacher out here,” as a beamingemerged from the wings. Eric and Cam teamed up to do his 2011 anthem, “Country Music Jesus.” With the crowd still in a frenzy from the unexpected appearance by The Chief, Cam ended her first headlining show at the Ryman with her breakthrough, multi-platinum smash, “Burning House.”