Coheed and Cambria remembers “Old Flames” in new song
Coheed and Cambria has released a new song called "Old Flames," which will appear on the prog band's upcoming album, The Unheavenly Creatures. You can download the track now via digital platforms. "Old Flames" follows the previously released Unheavenly Creatures songs "The Dark Sentencer," "The Gutter," and the title track. The complete album arrives October 5. The celebrate the album's release, Coheed will play an intimate show at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City's Times Square October 5 in conjunction with this year's New York Comic Con. The band will also be doing autographs at the convention. Coheed will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Unheavenly Creatures November 3 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.