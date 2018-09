Ed Sheeran scores third consecutive Song of the Year nod at BMI London Awards

Mark Surridge

has earned his third consecutive nomination for Song of the Year at this year’s BMI London Awards, according to Sky News. Ed’s global smash “Shape of You” is up againstands “I Feel It Coming,”’s “Say You Won’t Let Go,”and’s “It Ain’t Me” andand’s “Stay” for the honor. If he wins, it’ll also be the third time in a row he’s taken home the prize. He won last year for “Love Yourself” and the year before that for “Thinking Out Loud.” The BMI London award recognizes British and European writers with the most-played song of 2017 on radio and TV in the U.S. The winner will be announced at the Dorchester Hotel in London on October 1. Meanwhile, before Ed's recent concerts at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, he received a plaque celebrating the 4x-platinum certification of his album Divide and multi-platinum certifications of “Shape Of You,” “Perfect,” and “Castle On The Hill.” Three other album tracks -- “Happier,” “Galway Girl,” and “Dive” -- have also now been platinum-certified. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.