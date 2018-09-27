Gladys Knight to lead American Music Awards tribute to Aretha Franklin

Dick Clark Productions

is among the artists who will take part in a tribute to the lateon the 2018 American Music Awards. The performance will honor The Queen of Soul's gospel roots and her 1972 Grammy-winning live album, Amazing Grace, which was recorded at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles. The tribute also will feature performances by R&B and jazz singer, and gospel artistsand. "It's a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honor our late queen and sister, Aretha," Knight says. "She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life's work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music." Meanwhile,, Franklin's niece and executor of the Aretha Franklin Estate, adds, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the American Music Awards, dick clark productions and American Music Awards' producer,, for honoring Aretha Franklin with a musical tribute for this year's broadcast." She adds, "We still remember when Aretha won her first American Music Award in 1976 for Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B. Throughout the years, she went on to win five more awards and we will never forget when she hosted the show, as well as her memorable performances." The 2018 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.andare the leading nominees, with eight nods each. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.