Grand closing, grand opening? “T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle” to make seventh-season return

VH1After denying reports that his hit VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle was making a comeback, it appears T.I. and his family have officially signed on for a new season.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the Georgia Department of Economic Development has confirmed that VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle is back in production for a seventh season. The department currently has the reality show on their list of active TV and film productions in Georgia.

A spokeswoman for the office told the AJC that the reality show began shooting last month and will end at the end of this month.

The confirmation of the show's production comes after VH1 had announced the end of the series, with the finale in May 2017.

Although T.I. hasn't made mention of the series, he recently posted a family photo with the caption, "Family Ties."

T.I.'s latest stint on reality TV is his BET Apprentice-like reality competition show The Grand Hustle, which premiered in July.

