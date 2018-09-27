“Grateful” Josh Groban says “Bridges” is his “most special album”

Reprise Records

says his new album Bridges is his "most special album," because it manages to look back and forward at the same time. Feeling inspired by his experiences over the past couple of years, including starring on Broadway, Josh co-wrote nine of the songs on Bridges. But, he adds, "It's also a very full circle record for me. I'm singing songs that I've been doing on stage for almost 15 years...but then also, [recording] withfor the first time in 20 years is such a...'how it all began' moment for me." But Josh is now in a very different place in his career than he was 20 years ago. "I do feel luckier than I've ever felt in my life, that I've been able to kind of pay homage to the first few albums with the way we recorded this album. But at the same time, I feel like...I can kind of write my own playbook a little bit," he explains. "The fact that I've been able to make the music that I love and not think about categories when doing it, and then also be able to...dive into the acting world -- I'm very grateful right now." Bridges is also Josh's most personal and, he says, "vulnerable" album. "I sing about love, I sing about loss, I sing about depression and anxiety for the first time ever," he says. Feeling comfortable writing those kinds of songs is something Josh says came as a result of him focusing less on his career, and more on actually living life. He explains, "I think that, as I've taken time to smell the roses...and just have a little bit of a good time, I find my tank for songs just filled to the brim." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.