Jessie J to release holiday album, “This Christmas Day”

LAVA/Republic Records

Jessie J is getting into the holiday spirit pretty early: She'll release her first Christmas album just five days before Halloween. The album This Christmas Day is packed with classics like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer," "Let It Snow," "Silent Night" and more. Jessie teams up with Boyz II Men on a version of "Winter Wonderland" and with Babyface on "The Christmas Song." In a statement, Jessie J says, "I had so much fun recording this holiday album! I did it in fourteen days around my summer tour, flying back and forth to L.A. from Europe....I love Christmas music...I hope you enjoy the music with your loved ones and create magical memories at my favorite time of the year." Jessie will kick off a tour on October 1 in San Francisco in support of her album R.O.S.E., which was released in four parts. The tour is scheduled to wrap up November 1 in Los Angeles. Here's the track listing for This Christmas Day, coming out October 26:1. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"2. "Man with the Bag"3. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"4. "Jingle Bell Rock"5. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer/Jingle Bells"6. "Let It Snow"7. " Winter Wonderland" feat. Boyz II Men8. "The Christmas Song" feat. Babyface9. "This Christmas Day"10. "White Christmas"11. "Silent Night"