Kelly Rowland and Kelly Price cast in BET’s “American Soul” series, inspired by “Soul Train”

andare joining the cast of a new BET scripted drama series inspired by Soul Train. American Soul will tell the story of the iconic Soul Train television show created and hosted by the late. Rowland will portray, who was one of the first performers on the show when it began airing in national syndication in October 1971, Billboard reports. The co-founding member ofwill also record a new version of1973 classic, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Price will star as Brianna Clarke, the mother of two rising music stars. She commented on Instagram , "Oh Happy Day!!!!!! So excited about joining the cast of @bet American Soul. I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed and beyond grateful to be in the company of such incredible creatives!! God is SOOO GOOD TO ME!!!!!!", who starred in The Breaks and Power, will portray Cornelius. Production on American Soul began September 17 in Atlanta. The series will debut in 2019.