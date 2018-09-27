Kelsea Ballerini reveals why Keith Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour is always getting better

Black River Entertainment

Now thathas wrapped up the Canadian leg of his Graffiti U World Tour withrejoins the trek tonight in Eugene, Oregon, as the Aussie superstar returns to the U.S. The "I Hate Love Songs" hitmaker says she has endless respect for Keith's work ethic. "He is really cool because he'll go onstage for like two, three hours everyday, just by himself, and he'll work on guitar solos or test out different amps and stuff," she explains. "And it's been really cool to see someone that successful not settle at all." "And he's always wanting to change stuff," she continues, "and make stuff better, and that's really cool." "It's really chill. I feel like we're in a good groove now," she adds. While Kelsea is out with Keith, her husbandis opening's Losing Sleep World Tour -- which can make for a complicated married life. "It's crazy!" she smiles. "Me and Morgan are both going a million miles a minute right now. But it's cool because we'll meet up on the road in different places." "Like he surprised me in Lake Tahoe and we went for a little hike around Lake Tahoe. It was gorgeous," she recalls. "So, yeah, we're in a very 'adventure' kinda phase of our relationship right now. It's very fun." In Morgan's absence, Kelsea does have her faithful canine companion, who was named after her second #1. "When I got him, he was six weeks old," she remembers, "and I brought him straight to the tour bus. So he's really, really good on a tour bus. He's a really good road dog."Kelsea's new single is "Miss Me More," from her Unapologetically album. It arrives in a new Deluxe Edition with four new songs October 26.