Lady Gaga dyed her hair blonde again immediately after wrapping “A Star Is Born”
After filming A Star Is Born as a brunette, Lady Gaga needed to wash her character right out of her hair. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the singer/actress talks about how it was hard for her to let go of her character Ally, an aspiring singer discovered by famous rocker Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper. “I literally dyed my hair blonde the night that we stopped shooting because I wanted to get out of it as soon as possible because there is — without giving away the end of the film — there is some tremendous emotion and tragedy,” she says. “So I wanted to get her out, but to be honest, she’s still in here.” Gaga is already receiving Oscar buzz for her natural and effortless performance. She credits Cooper, who also directed the film, for creating a “sanctuary” on set. She says the two bonded immediately. “He makes you feel comfortable right away, and he’s such a loving and caring person,” Gaga says. “We’re both from the East Coast, we’re both Italian, so before I knew it, I was heating up leftovers in the kitchen and feeding him and we were talking about life.” She says the two sang the Creedence Clearwater Revival version of the classic folk song "Midnight Special" together and it was then that she realized Cooper actually had a good voice. "I heard his voice and I stopped dead in my tracks and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing,'" she says. "He sings from his soul.” A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.